ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 196.20 ($2.40). 3,758,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,955,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.79) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.62).

The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,766.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

