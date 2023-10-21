Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

