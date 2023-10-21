Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 1.7%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 6,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 138,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.50. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

