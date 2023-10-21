Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN) Insider Buys A$36,000.00 in Stock

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN – Get Free Report) insider Terrence (Terry) Streeter bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($22,784.81).

Corazon Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold. Its flagship is the 100% owned Lynn Lake Sulphide project located in Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Xanadu Resources Limited and changed its name to Corazon Mining Limited in June 2010.

