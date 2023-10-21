Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 913,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 786,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

