Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

