Court Place Advisors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

