Critical Analysis: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) versus Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gossamer Bio and Entrada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 1 5 4 0 2.30 Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 910.71%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Entrada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$229.38 million ($2.21) -0.25 Entrada Therapeutics $43.43 million 11.25 -$94.62 million ($2.58) -5.71

Entrada Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -3,755.82% -82.91% Entrada Therapeutics N/A -37.34% -22.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats Entrada Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.