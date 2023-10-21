Critical Comparison: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) versus GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Payments and GDI Integrated Facility Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 2 4 20 0 2.69 GDI Integrated Facility Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than GDI Integrated Facility Services.

This table compares Global Payments and GDI Integrated Facility Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 8.65% 10.98% 5.33% GDI Integrated Facility Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and GDI Integrated Facility Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.98 billion 3.22 $111.49 million $3.00 37.03 GDI Integrated Facility Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than GDI Integrated Facility Services.

Summary

Global Payments beats GDI Integrated Facility Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others. The company also provides building system controls; mechanical maintenance and services, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; electrical services; energy engineering service and energy performance optimization; cabling for data transport, high voltage for commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and residential building clients; and provides services to maintain equipment. The company serves office properties, shopping centers, industrial and institutional buildings, educational facilities, health care centers, airports, hospitals, laboratories, national retail stores, and hotels in Canada and the United States. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

