Critical Contrast: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) vs. Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Phoenix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A 15.60% 0.45% Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Phoenix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Phoenix Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Phoenix Group.

79.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Phoenix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.22 $5.70 billion $4.45 8.87 Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Group.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Phoenix Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, warehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle. In addition, the company offers workplace pensions, savings for retirement, pension consolidation, and pensions and saving related products. It has a strategic partnership with abrdn plc, TCS, and HSBC. Phoenix Group Holdings plc was founded in 1782 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

