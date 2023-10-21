Critical Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NET Power and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 Schneider Electric S.E. 1 0 3 0 2.50

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Schneider Electric S.E..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -147.22% -14.50% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares NET Power and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NET Power has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and Schneider Electric S.E.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $36.01 billion 2.38 $3.66 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats NET Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valve and valve actuator, variable speed and frequency drives, feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, it offers critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, emergency lighting, and electrical sockets; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, interface and control relays, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling devices, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

