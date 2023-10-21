Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $18.25 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.12% and a return on equity of 464.92%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

