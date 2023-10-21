Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 93,438 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 722.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,438 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

