Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

