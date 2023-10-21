Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.36.

Ferrari stock opened at $301.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

