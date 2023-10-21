Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $122.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.