Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,434,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after buying an additional 3,119,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

