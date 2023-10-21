Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Western Union worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 56,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 91.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

WU stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

