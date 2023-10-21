Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.57. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

