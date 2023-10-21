Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

