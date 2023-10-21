Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

