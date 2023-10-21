Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,530,000 after buying an additional 5,495,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

