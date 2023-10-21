Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

