Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

