Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

