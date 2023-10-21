Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $29.66 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

