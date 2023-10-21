Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,383 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

DELL opened at $65.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.