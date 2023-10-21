Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,468 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 151,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 89,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.75 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

