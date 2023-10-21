Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,799 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

