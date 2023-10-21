Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Crown Castle worth $90,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $3,306,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

CCI stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.