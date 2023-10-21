Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.74.

NYSE CCI opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

