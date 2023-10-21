Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Crown Castle stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 72.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

