Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.85-$6.97 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $86.13 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

