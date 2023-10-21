Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. 1,059,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,642. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

