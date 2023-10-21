CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCLP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.