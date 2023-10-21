CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 14th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -8.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

