CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,527,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,529. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.