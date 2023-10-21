CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
CSX Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,527,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,529. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.