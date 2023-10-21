Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

