Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Raised by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,127. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

