Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Head to Head Survey

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 16.20% 18.57% 1.12% Citizens & Northern 19.15% 9.87% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.09 $228.03 million $5.56 5.78 Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.32 $26.62 million $1.58 11.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Customers Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 Citizens & Northern 0 2 0 0 2.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.28%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

