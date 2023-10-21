Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,905 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

