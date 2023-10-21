Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

FMC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

