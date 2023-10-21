Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

