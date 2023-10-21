Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.89 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.