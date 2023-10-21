Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 458 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $540.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

