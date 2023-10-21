Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,238 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Enovix Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.88 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

