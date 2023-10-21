Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.