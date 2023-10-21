CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,281,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,427 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $15.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 349,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,650,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

