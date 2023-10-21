CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells $68,800.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $21,800,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

