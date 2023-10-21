D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

